Parma, Mo. man airlifted to Memphis hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Rte. D

A Parma man was airlifted to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon, May...
A Parma man was airlifted to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon, May 28.(WSAW)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Parma man was airlifted to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon, May 28.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2003 GMC Yukon driven by a 25-year-old Parma, Mo. man was going eastbound on Route D, 4 miles west of Parma, when he hit a 2003 Ford Ranger while trying to pass it.

The passenger in the Yukon, a 26-year-old Parma man, was airlifted and the 46-year-old driver of the Ford Ranger was reportedly uninjured.

