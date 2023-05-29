Parma, Mo. man airlifted to Memphis hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Rte. D

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Parma man was airlifted to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon, May 28.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2003 GMC Yukon driven by a 25-year-old Parma, Mo. man was going eastbound on Route D, 4 miles west of Parma, when he hit a 2003 Ford Ranger while trying to pass it.

The passenger in the Yukon, a 26-year-old Parma man, was airlifted and the 46-year-old driver of the Ford Ranger was reportedly uninjured.

