Heartland Votes

Miniature horse survives brutal dog attack, inspiring responsible pet ownership

WARNING: Some of these details and photos are graphic
Whiskey the miniature horse endured an attack by a group of dogs, leaving him severely injured.
Whiskey the miniature horse endured an attack by a group of dogs, leaving him severely injured.(Elizabeth VanMetre)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) -Whiskey the miniature horse endured an attack by a group of dogs, leaving him severely injured.

Known for his charming personality and role as a local unicorn for photographers and children’s meet-and-greets, he has captured the hearts of many in the community.

“He’s perfect. He loves people,” Whiskey’s owner Cristi Stockwell says, highlighting the affectionate nature that has endeared him to all who encounter him.

However, Whiskey’s career took a turn a few weeks ago when he was attacked by a pack of dogs. The dogs breached the fence surrounding Whiskey’s enclosure.

Stockwell immediately sprang into action.

“I saw all three of the dogs in Whiskey’s pen,” she says. “So I immediately ran out the door and started screaming.”

“Whenever I got to Whiskey, he was just covered in blood, and it looked like a massacre,” Stockwell adds.

Whiskey’s injuries were severe, with blood emanating from his nose and mouth. His tail was barely attached. His eyelid had been torn off, and his eye dangled from its socket. Bite marks were all over his body.

While Whiskey’s survival thus far is a source of relief for his owners, they hope his story resonates with others, emphasizing the importance of responsible pet ownership.

“You have to be responsible pet owners,” Stockwell says. “You have to have adequate fencing for your animals or have them on a leash if you don’t.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Carbondale Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen closes Carbondale location
A 16 year old is in custody in connection with a shooting Saturday night, May 27.
16 year old arrested in connection with report of shots fired in Mt. Vernon

Latest News

17-year-old Staley High School Student Ralph Yarl was up and walking early this morning,...
Ralph Yarl makes first public appearance at Memorial Day Run
Cape Splash opening weekend
The faces and stories of heroes on display in Perryville
Trinity Lutheran Church will play Taps on Monday afternoon, May 29 for Taps Across America.
Cape Girardeau church to play Taps at 3 p.m.