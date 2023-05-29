Heartland Votes

Memorial Day at Fort D

By Makenzie Williams
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People from all over the Heartland visited Fort D in Cape Girardeau on May 28 as part of Memorial Day Weekend.

Many items from the Civil War era were on display. Rifles and muskets were fired off as part of a demonstration.

Co-coordinator of the event, Scott House, said that they reason for the event was to teach people about the history of both the Civil War and Fort D itself.

“That’s why we’re here, we like to share the experience of the Civil War with people and hopefully they will leave Cape Girardeau or this site knowing something new about the American Civil War,” House said. “Everyone who comes here learns something special.”

Fort D will be open again on May 29 in honor of Memorial Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

