Heartland Votes

Making BBQ on Memorial Day Weekend

It’s Memorial Day Weekend and some in the Heartland are celebrating by gathering with family and cooking up hot food.
By Makenzie Williams
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The grills are fired up on this Memorial Day Weekend as many families and individuals enjoy their favorite meals and spend time with their loved ones.

One local cook, Rico Wheeler, shared why he gets behind the grill.

“Celebrating the memorial holiday this weekend and just having a great time, really giving people good food to eat,” Wheeler said. “I enjoy cooking but I like to see people eat. People seem to be happy when they eat good food so to put a smile on people’s face.”

Wheeler will be making his way around Cape Girardeau and surrounding areas so that other people can enjoy his cooking.

