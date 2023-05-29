Heartland Votes

High School Baseball State Semifinal scores 5/29

Cooter and Chaffee played in State Semifinal Baseball games Monday in Ozark.
Cooter and Chaffee played in State Semifinal Baseball games Monday in Ozark.
By Todd Richards
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KFVS) - Cooter and Chaffee played in State Semifinal Baseball games Monday in Ozark.

Class 1 State Baseball Semifinal

St. Elizabeth-9

Cooter-0

**Cooter will play Community H.S. for 3rd place at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday**

Class 2 State Baseball Semifinal

Chaffee-5

Salisbury-11

**Chaffee will play the loser of Ash Grove and Maysville for 3rd place at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday**

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Carbondale Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen closes Carbondale location
A 16 year old is in custody in connection with a shooting Saturday night, May 27.
16 year old arrested in connection with report of shots fired in Mt. Vernon

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 5/29
The St. Louis Cardinals open a two-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Monday
Royals visit the Cardinals to open 2-game series
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 5/28/23
Heartland Sports at 6 a.m. 5/28