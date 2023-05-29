High School Baseball State Semifinal scores 5/29

OZARK, Mo. (KFVS) - Cooter and Chaffee played in State Semifinal Baseball games Monday in Ozark.

Class 1 State Baseball Semifinal

St. Elizabeth-9

Cooter-0

**Cooter will play Community H.S. for 3rd place at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday**

Class 2 State Baseball Semifinal

Chaffee-5

Salisbury-11

**Chaffee will play the loser of Ash Grove and Maysville for 3rd place at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday**

