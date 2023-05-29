High School Baseball State Semifinal scores 5/29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KFVS) - Cooter and Chaffee played in State Semifinal Baseball games Monday in Ozark.
Class 1 State Baseball Semifinal
St. Elizabeth-9
Cooter-0
**Cooter will play Community H.S. for 3rd place at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday**
Class 2 State Baseball Semifinal
Chaffee-5
Salisbury-11
**Chaffee will play the loser of Ash Grove and Maysville for 3rd place at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday**
