First Alert: Dry, pleasant Memorial Day

Your First Alert forecast at 5 a.m. on 5/29.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The morning is starting out in the low 60s, and will warm up to the mid to low 80s by the afternoon.

Madeline Parker says today should be dry, with plenty of chances to take advantage of the nice weather, before even warmer temperatures move in, making it feel more like summer.

It will warm up to the high 80s by Tuesday, with some small chances of precipitation moving in Wednesday.

Wednesday does have some instability, which could lead to showers and potentially thunder.

Chances increase for isolated thunderstorms on Friday, with temperatures warming up to the 90s over the weekend.

