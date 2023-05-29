Heartland Votes

Firefighter stabbed while fighting blazes along interstate

Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that...
Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that the firefighter’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas firefighter was stabbed in the thigh early Monday morning by a man accused of starting the multiple fires firefighters were putting out along Interstate 35 in Austin, authorities said.

Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that the firefighter’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Martinez said the man accused of starting the fires had walked onto the interstate, and as firefighters tried to remove him from the roadway, he became agitated and stabbed the firefighter.

The fire department said on Twitter that the injured firefighter was treated at a hospital and released and that now “he’s home and doing ok.”

Fire officials say the suspect was arrested on the scene.

Authorities did not immediately say what object the firefighter was stabbed with.

Lanes on Interstate 35 near the incident were closed for a time but had reopened by 5:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A 16 year old is in custody in connection with a shooting Saturday night, May 27.
16 year old arrested in connection with report of shots fired in Mt. Vernon
Carbondale Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen closes Carbondale location
Marion Police discovered over $63,000 in cash, as well as an illegal weapon, during a traffic...
Marion police seize cash and illegal weapon during traffic stop

Latest News

Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa; structure to be demolished
Trinity Lutheran Church will play Taps on Monday afternoon, May 29 for Taps Across America.
Cape Girardeau church to play Taps at 3 p.m.
Make sure you're keeping your skin protected.
Make sure to wear sunscreen correctly
FILE - Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby...
Horse racing authority calls for emergency summit with Churchill Downs in wake of 12 deaths
People walk among the headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on...
Biden marks Memorial Day lauding generations of fallen US troops who ‘dared all and gave all’