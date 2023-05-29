Heartland Votes

Dalhousie Golf Club holds annual golf event to give back to veterans and families

A Heartland golf club is giving back to those who sacrificed everything
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau is raising money for the Folds of Honor.

David Cantrell is a retired naval captain. Cantrell said this organization gives education scholarships to families of military or first responders who are killed in the line of duty.

“The mantra is to honor their sacrifices and educate their legacy,” Cantrell said. “The last thing families need to worry about is how they are going to provide for their family once their veteran is gone.”

While some veterans make the ultimate sacrifice, Cantrell said families make sacrifices too.

“The family sacrifices a great deal especially in a situation where they’ve lost their loved one, but everyone that deploys, they give up a lot,” Cantrell said.

One service member on the field is Bryant Vaughn. Vaughn said he wants to do his part, and that includes serving in the Army National Guard.

“I joined three years ago in may and have now recently just got back from air assault training,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn said his decision to serve is driven from DNA.

“My grandpa, my other grandpa, a lot of my family have served so I just felt like it was my calling,” Vaughn said.

Jack Connell stays pretty busy while working at Dalhousie. Connell said he wants people to know how important Memorial Day is.

“This is a day for the heart, the heart of the many people that have served and for the many people that are still serving,” Connell said.

Connell said one of the ways they are giving back to veterans is through a free round of golf and hopes more organizations will follow in their footsteps.

“It’s what we should all be thinking about and trying to do,” Connell said.

