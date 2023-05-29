Caruthersville man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Caruthersville man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening, May 28.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at around 6:50 p.m., a 2015 Honda motorcycle going eastbound on Highway 164 ran off the right side of the road and overturned at Cottonwood Point.

The driver, 29-year-old Dylan Gilmer was airlifted to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.