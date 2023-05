CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Trinity Lutheran Church will play Taps on Monday afternoon, May 29 for Taps Across America.

According to a post on the church’s Facebook page, you can join them in person or watch via live stream at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day.

The church is located at 100 N. Frederick Street.

