16-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash in Dunklin Co.

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Monday, May 29 at 1:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash with injuries involving an ATV.

According to a report from MSHP, a 13-year-old juvenile was driving a 2007 Polaris Ranger northbound on County Road 716, just two miles west of Rives in Dunklin County, Mo. The driver made a left turn, and the ATV overturned, injuring both the driver and a passenger.

The passenger, a 16-year-old juvenile, was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee with serious injuries.

