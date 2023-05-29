Heartland Votes

16-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash in Dunklin Co.

On Monday, May 29 at 1:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash with...
On Monday, May 29 at 1:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash with injuries involving an ATV.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Monday, May 29 at 1:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash with injuries involving an ATV.

According to a report from MSHP, a 13-year-old juvenile was driving a 2007 Polaris Ranger northbound on County Road 716, just two miles west of Rives in Dunklin County, Mo. The driver made a left turn, and the ATV overturned, injuring both the driver and a passenger.

The passenger, a 16-year-old juvenile, was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee with serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Carbondale Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen closes Carbondale location
A 16 year old is in custody in connection with a shooting Saturday night, May 27.
16 year old arrested in connection with report of shots fired in Mt. Vernon

Latest News

Whiskey the miniature horse endured an attack by a group of dogs, leaving him severely injured.
Miniature horse survives brutal dog attack, inspiring responsible pet ownership
17-year-old Staley High School Student Ralph Yarl was up and walking early this morning,...
Ralph Yarl makes first public appearance at Memorial Day Run
Cape Splash opening weekend
The faces and stories of heroes on display in Perryville