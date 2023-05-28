Heartland Votes

A warm Memorial Day weekend

First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 5/27/23
By Meghan Smith
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday heartland. Warm temps and sunshine will be our moto for this week. Temps in the upper 50s for tonight and quickly warming back up by tomorrow morning. The sun will continue to shine Sunday, while give us great condition for your Memorial Day. Temps sitting in the upper 70s for most of the area, along with dry conditions. If you have an out door plans for tomorrow, weather is looking great.

Starting the work week off with sunshine, temps in the low 80s. Temperatures will continue to rise as we head to next weekend, reaching the low 90s.

