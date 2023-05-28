PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville celebrated the first day of Memorial Day Weekend by displaying items that people have left to remember.

Starting on May 27, the museum, grounds and gift shop are open for all to stop by and spend time remembering those who have contributed so much to the country, including veterans themselves.

Many things are on display such as items families have left at the wall to remember their loved ones. Ron Anderson, a volunteer at the Memorial, said that it’s important for the younger generation to know about the past.

“It’s just talking to the people when they come in and even talking to the young kids when they come in,” Anderson said. “It’s nice to see that the younger generation is still looking at history and you know if you try to erase history, you’re bound to make the same mistakes”

Throughout the remainder of Memorial Day Weekend and until the Fourth of July, the American flags will line the walkways throughout the grounds at the Memorial.

