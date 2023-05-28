Traffic Alert: Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to low water levels

HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed until further notice due to low water on the Mississippi River.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the low river levels are causing sand to block access to the Missouri Landing.

This morning, the river at Cairo, Ill. was at 20.1 feet, according to KYTC. The forecast shows the river levels will continue to drop over the next two weeks.

The ferry will remain closed until there is substantial rainfall upstream, or arrangements can be made to move some of the accumulated sand, according to KYTC.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.