Saxony Lutheran girls soccer punches ticket to Final Four with 2-0 win over Metro

Metro vs. Saxony Lutheran
By Jess Todd
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Hosting the Class 1 State Quarterfinals on Saturday the Saxony Lutheran girls soccer team defeated Metro 2-0 to clinch a spot in the Final Four.

Tied 0-0 at the half, the Crusaders broke through in the second thanks to Sophie Debrower and Faith Dreyer. Then Paige Seibel and the Saxony Lutheran defense completed the shutout to seal the win.

The Crusaders will play Villa Duchesne on Friday, June 2nd at 10 a.m. in the State Semifinals.

