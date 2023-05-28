Heartland Votes

Pride in Action to host 3rd annual Pride Run

By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Pride in Action, Southern Illinois will hold its third annual Pride Run on Saturday, June 3 at 8 a.m.

The run is intended to connect Williamson and Jackson Counties in support of LGBTQ friends and family members in the community.

The run begins at Deaconess of Illinois: Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion and ends on Sweets Drive in Carbondale.

There will be three rest stops along the 10 mile route: the Illinois 148 & Old Route 13 intersection in Herrin, Crossroads Coffee Co. in Carterville and The Haven at Crab Orchard Lake in Carbondale.

You can either run the entire route, create a relay team, join the run along the route or just come to support the runners.

There will also be transportation to pick up participants anywhere along the route. All are welcome, and you can be transported if you decide you have finished participating at any point during the run.

This event is free to all friends, families, allies and LGBTQ members.

For additional information, contact Tim Kee at (618) 513-9336 or visit the Pride in Action, Southern Illinois website.

