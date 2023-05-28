Heartland Votes

People gather in Mound City National Cemetery for Memorial Day Weekend

By Makenzie Williams
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Many people gathered today to honor their loved ones and veterans at Mound City National Cemetery.

On May 27 during Memorial Day Weekend, many people spent the day remembering and honoring veterans. The events that took place at the Cemetery included a call to order, presentation of colors, prayer, playing of the National Anthem as well as the playing of Taps.

Kerry Slattery is a member of American Legion Post 178. Slattery said he enjoyed being able to work with other men who served their country.

“I’m a patriot, I love my country and I’m glad I served it and being able to come out here and work with other men who volunteered to come out here and serve,” Slattery said. “Really just coming here, being a member of an organization that participates in a lot of different activities in the community.”

The American Legion Members are set to continue honoring veterans with another ceremony that will be held on May 28.

