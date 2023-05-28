Heartland Votes

Kennett’s William Gaines-Parker and Dexter’s 4x800m Relay Team win State Championships

Anistin Kyle, Cameron Bell, Chase Farmer, Chris Stone set a new school record on their way to a state title.(Josh Dowdy | Josh Dowdy)
By Jess Todd
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The final day of the Missouri High School Track and Field State Meet for Classes 3-5 saw two local champions crowned.

Kennett’s WIlliam Gaines-Parker won the Class 3 State Championship in the 100m dash. Gaines-Parker crossed the line in 21.60 for the title. He earned runner-up in the 200m as well.

Dexter’s 4x800m Relay Team of Anistin Kyle, Cameron Bell, Chase Farmer and Chris Stone also brought home a Class 3 State Championship. The Bearcats set a new school record of 8:03.05 to win the the event.

