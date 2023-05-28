Heartland Votes

Jackson Baseball advances to first Final Four in school history with 5-1 win over Lafayette

Lafayette vs Jackson
By Jess Todd
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Hosting a Class 6 Quarterfinal on Saturday the Jackson baseball team defeated Lafayette 5-1.

Caden Bogenpohl and John-Paul Sauer limited the Lancers’ offense from the mound and Jackson found a way to manufacture all five runs without a ball leaving the infield.

The win punches the Jackson’s ticket to the State Semifinals for the first time in school history.

Jackson advances to first final four in school history

The Indians will play Francis Howell on Friday, June 2nd at 7 p.m. for a spot in the State Championship.

