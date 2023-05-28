Jackson Baseball advances to first Final Four in school history with 5-1 win over Lafayette

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Hosting a Class 6 Quarterfinal on Saturday the Jackson baseball team defeated Lafayette 5-1.

Caden Bogenpohl and John-Paul Sauer limited the Lancers’ offense from the mound and Jackson found a way to manufacture all five runs without a ball leaving the infield.

The win punches the Jackson’s ticket to the State Semifinals for the first time in school history.

Jackson advances to first final four in school history

The Indians will play Francis Howell on Friday, June 2nd at 7 p.m. for a spot in the State Championship.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.