First Alert: Warm temps, sunshine for the work week

(KFVS) - We are starting our Sunday off with dry and warm conditions, with temperatures in the low 60s. By noon, temps will warm up into the upper 70s to low 80s.

We will continue to see a warm trend for Memorial Day and throughout the work week. Expect mostly sunny conditions but there may be some chances of rain towards the middle of the week. Temps will stay in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.