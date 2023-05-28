Heartland Votes

Dr. Shannon Cubria Farris answers the Heartland’s mental health questions

Suicide Lifeline 988
By Nicki Clark
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dr. Shannon Cubria Farris is a clinical psychologist. He will be a guest on The Breakfast Show on Sunday mornings, answering viewers’ questions about mental health. You can join in the conversation by submitting anonymous questions here.

Mental health affects everyone, whether it’s directly or indirectly. It affects friends, family members, co-workers, and other people in your life. According to Dr. Farris, you don’t have true health until you have your mental health. Dr. Shannon’s goal is to work together with people and create a safe space to talk about mental health in a way that truly matters.

Dr. Shannon can answer questions about mental illness, dealing with mental illness, working with your children or family members, and more. If Dr. Shannon doesn’t have all of the answers, he will find an expert who will be able to answer you.

He hopes these conversations about mental health can lend themselves to a little bit more understanding of what might be going on. He wants the Heartland to lean in with curiosity about situations, especially when it’s uncomfortable.

Dr. Shannon is a native Missourian and grew up on a farm. He is a trained psychologist in crisis management and the founder of summer programs for online and on-ground workshops that help professionals and peer counseling groups. Dr. Shannon was a university professor for 12 years and has worked all over the country. He’s also been a senior education culture consultant for 140 countries.

During the pandemic, Dr. Shannon became recognized as a national leader providing virtual suicide prevention programming.

He has worked with various ages and groups in different settings, such as inpatient and outpatient therapy, several police departments and counseling centers.

