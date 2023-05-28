16-year-old arrested in connection with report of shots fired in Mt. Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - On Saturday, May 27 at 9:31 p.m., officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 19th Street and Conger Avenue.

According to a release from the police dept., the initial reports indicated that a male wearing a ski mask had fired shots from a blue Dodge Avenger. Officers found the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on it in the area of 13th Street and Jones Street.

A male wearing a ski mask fled from the vehicle after coming to a stop, and headed into a wooded area. Officers established a perimeter and a K9 team responded to assist with a search for the suspect, according to the release.

The K9 and backup officers conducted a track into the wooded area and apprehended the suspect, a 16-year-old, who was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

The juvenile was then transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained while he was apprehended. At the time of the arrest, he was wanted on a Jefferson County warrant for possession of a stolen firearm and armed violence, according to the release.

Additionally, the juvenile was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, armed Violence and felony resisting arrest.

The juvenile was taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Facility pending a court date in Jefferson County.

