Heartland Votes

16-year-old arrested in connection with report of shots fired in Mt. Vernon

On Saturday, May 27 at 9:31 p.m., officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to...
On Saturday, May 27 at 9:31 p.m., officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 19th Street and Conger Avenue.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - On Saturday, May 27 at 9:31 p.m., officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 19th Street and Conger Avenue.

According to a release from the police dept., the initial reports indicated that a male wearing a ski mask had fired shots from a blue Dodge Avenger. Officers found the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on it in the area of 13th Street and Jones Street.

A male wearing a ski mask fled from the vehicle after coming to a stop, and headed into a wooded area. Officers established a perimeter and a K9 team responded to assist with a search for the suspect, according to the release.

The K9 and backup officers conducted a track into the wooded area and apprehended the suspect, a 16-year-old, who was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

The juvenile was then transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained while he was apprehended. At the time of the arrest, he was wanted on a Jefferson County warrant for possession of a stolen firearm and armed violence, according to the release.

Additionally, the juvenile was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, armed Violence and felony resisting arrest.

The juvenile was taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Facility pending a court date in Jefferson County.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Jacob Jetton was arrested Thursday morning, May 25 on a warrant charging him with theft by...
Paducah man facing more charges for alleged illegitimate business dealings
Marion Police discovered over $63,000 in cash, as well as an illegal weapon, during a traffic...
Marion police seize cash and illegal weapon during traffic stop
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to discuss...
Biden, GOP reach tentative deal to raise debt ceiling, avoid calamitous US default

Latest News

Dr. Shannon will be joining The Breakfast Show on Sundays to talk about mental health.
Dr. Shannon Cubria Farris answers the Heartland’s mental health questions
Suicide Lifeline 988
The National Veterans Memorial in Perryville celebrated the first day of Memorial Day Weekend...
Veterans Memorial in Perryville
Carbondale Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen closes Carbondale location