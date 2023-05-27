MoDOT to hold public meeting over road improvements

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss Highway 412 in Dunklin County, as well as other options for further improvement of Missouri roads.

The meeting is scheduled to be on Thursday, June 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Senath-Hornersville Highschool gymnasium.

During the meeting, MoDOT said it plans to gather public input on what would make Missouri’s roads better, and its project team will go over potential changes to highways.

Once decisions have been finalized, MoDot plans to present any changes for capacity improvements to the public.

All, particularly Missouri residents, are encouraged to attend the open house public meeting.

For more information regarding the meeting, reach out to MoDOT’s Project Manager, Curt Woolsey at 417-469-6232, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT, or visit their Facebook page.

