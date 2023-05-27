Marion police seize cash and illegal weapon during traffic stop

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - One person has been taken into custody after Marion Police find cash and an illegal weapon in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

On May 27, around 12:50 p.m., an Officer with the Marion Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. According to a release from the MPD, the vehicle was stopped due to multiple traffic infractions.

After speaking with the driver, the officer asked for “Consent to Search” the vehicle. The driver, whose name is being withheld at this time, gave consent for their vehicle to be searched. During the search, officers located an illegal weapon, known as a “Ghost Gun.” Police also found over $63,000 in cash during the search.

The driver was taken into custody and incarcerated at the Williamson County Jail, pending an initial court appearance.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.