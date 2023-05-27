Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff for Memorial Day

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered...
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day.(MGN / Credit: Mark Buckawicki)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day.

“This Memorial Day, we as Americans will come together to honor and remember the brave men and women who gave their lives for our country and our freedom,” Gov. Beshear said. “For their boundless love and selflessness, our fallen Kentucky servicemen and women asked of us only this: that we remember them. Let us take strength, determination and a renewed sense of commitment from their heroic example, to make our communities a better place for our family, friends and fellow Kentuckians.”

Gov. Beshear also encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the state to participate in this tribute.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Emergency crews responded to a serious 2-vehicle crash on William Street at the Broadview...
Crews respond to serious 2-vehicle crash on William St. in Cape Girardeau
Jacob Jetton was arrested Thursday morning, May 25 on a warrant charging him with theft by...
Paducah man facing more charges for alleged illegitimate business dealings
Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during a...
Celine Dion cancels all remaining shows of Courage World Tour

Latest News

SEMO Vets held its March to the River event on Saturday, May 27.
SEMO Vets March to the River takes places May 27
A Heartland museum is renting space for May’s 100 Mile Yard Sale.
Stars and Stripes Museum renting out spaces for 100 Mile Yard Sale
MoDOT20Blue high res
MoDOT to hold public meeting over road improvements
Joseph Cook(left) and Kimberly Garner(right) were both arrested after a search warrant was...
Two arrested and one wanted after drug investigation in Carlisle County