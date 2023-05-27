Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff for Memorial Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day.

“This Memorial Day, we as Americans will come together to honor and remember the brave men and women who gave their lives for our country and our freedom,” Gov. Beshear said. “For their boundless love and selflessness, our fallen Kentucky servicemen and women asked of us only this: that we remember them. Let us take strength, determination and a renewed sense of commitment from their heroic example, to make our communities a better place for our family, friends and fellow Kentuckians.”

Gov. Beshear also encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the state to participate in this tribute.

