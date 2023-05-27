First Alert: Cool morning, warmer temps this afternoon

(KFVS) - Expect cooler conditions this morning in the Heartland, but temperatures will quickly warm up into the low 80s by the afternoon. Around 5 p.m., some pop-up showers will make their way into our southern counties.

On Sunday, we will see lots of sunshine, with dry conditions throughout the day. Temps will be in the mid 50s again in the morning, but temps will only warm up to the mid 70s in the afternoon.

