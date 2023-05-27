Crews clear broken glass bottles from crash involving 2 semis on I-24 westbound in Lyon County; lanes reopened

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash involving two semi trucks that blocked the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the 46 mile marker in Lyon County has been cleared.

The crash took place on May 26. KYTC said one of the trucks was hauling empty glass bottles, which spilled on the roadway. Additionally, the trailer was damaged to the point that the remaining cargo had to be offloaded.

During the time of the clean up, I-24 westbound traffic was detoured off at the KY 139 Princeton-Cadiz exit. Drivers then followed KY 93 north to return to I-24 at the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton exit 45 interchange.

The site has been cleared and as of 8:00 p.m., all lanes are open at this time.

