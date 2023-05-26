Two arrested and one wanted after drug investigation in Carlisle County

BARDWELL, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people have been arrested and one man is wanted by the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office after a drug investigation in Cunningham, Ky.

On May 24, the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bardwell City Police Department and the Ballard County sheriff’s Office and executed a search warrant in Cunningham, Ky. The search warrant was the results of an ongoing investigation of illegal narcotics trafficking involving 53-year-old Carey Shane Gourley of Bardwell.

The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Gourley and his associates earlier this year. Evidence was obtained to receive a search warrant of his residence. The search warrant yielded evidence of methamphetamine trafficking, use of methamphetamine, prescription drug abuse, and marijuana use at the location.

Joseph Cook, 41, was seen leaving the residence prior to the execution of the search warrant. Cook was stopped and arrested for a traffic violation.

Kimberly Garner, 45, was located at the residence and was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County for an outstanding failure to appear. The underlying charges on her arrest warrant also involved drug related charges. She was charged in Carlisle County for Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Gourley was not at the residence at the time of the search warrant. Gourley has an extensive criminal history involving past narcotics convictions and theft convictions. Gourley is currently wanted by the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

If you see Gourley or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.

