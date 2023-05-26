Series of arsons in Energy & Herrin, including church fire, under investigation; person of interest in custody

ENERGY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating a series of fires considered arson in Williamson County.

According to Energy Police Chief Shawn Ladd, a series of arsons were set in Energy and Herrin early Friday morning, May 26.

Chief Ladd said all of the fires were minor except for the fire at the United Methodist Church on West Read Street in Energy.

He said the church is destroyed.

Ladd also stated a person of interest is in custody and the State Fire Marshal is on the scene.

No other details are be released at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

In addition to the Energy Police and Fire Departments, members of the Herrin Police Department, Herrin Fire Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Marion Fire Department, Carterville Fire Department, Williamson County Fire Protection District and United Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

