Scared about getting lost in the woods? There’s a class to help

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - If you enjoy the outdoors, but concerned about getting lost while hiking there’s a class to help ease your fears.

Illinois Extension is hosing a free program to help you find your way.

Anne Townsend is teaching the basics of orienteering at Giant City State Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

To take part in the program, registration is required.

For more information and to register, contact Giant City State Park at 618-457-4836.

