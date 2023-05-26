Heartland Votes

Scared about getting lost in the woods? There’s a class to help

If you enjoy the outdoors, but concerned about getting lost while hiking there’s a class to...
If you enjoy the outdoors, but concerned about getting lost while hiking there’s a class to help ease your fears.(WVIR)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - If you enjoy the outdoors, but concerned about getting lost while hiking there’s a class to help ease your fears.

Illinois Extension is hosing a free program to help you find your way.

Anne Townsend is teaching the basics of orienteering at Giant City State Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

To take part in the program, registration is required.

For more information and to register, contact Giant City State Park at 618-457-4836.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A two-vehicle crash blocked the area of Freedom Corner on Broadway on Thursday afternoon, May 25.
2-vehicle crash blocked area of Freedom Corner on Broadway in Cape Girardeau
An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old arrested on rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn charges
Jacob Jetton was arrested Thursday morning, May 25 on a warrant charging him with theft by...
Paducah man facing more charges for alleged illegitimate business dealings
John Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still...
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I thought I was in Jurassic Park’

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Discovery Science: Fun experiments with polymers
SEMO Vets will hold its March to the River event on Saturday, May 27.
SEMO Vets March to the River scheduled for May 27