Heartland Votes

Poplar Bluff’s Darius Graham wins Class 5 Boys High Jump State Championship

Darius Graham wins Class 5 High Jump State Championships
By Jess Todd
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Darius Graham earned a State Championship in High Jump at the Missouri Class 5 State Meet on Friday at Adkins Stadium.

Graham’s best jump of 2.09m was a personal best and also broke the Class 5 State Meet record.

“I feel like I put in the work all season to get to where I am,” Graham said. “Any day that you PR is a good day.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
Jacob Jetton was arrested Thursday morning, May 25 on a warrant charging him with theft by...
Paducah man facing more charges for alleged illegitimate business dealings
Emergency crews responded to a serious 2-vehicle crash on William Street at the Broadview...
Crews respond to serious 2-vehicle crash on William St. in Cape Girardeau
John Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still...
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I thought I was in Jurassic Park’

Latest News

Darius Graham wins Class 5 High Jump State Championships
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 5/26/23
Kennett head coach Aaron New and outfielder Trey Gardner talk at third base.
Kennett baseball eliminated by John Burroughs in Class 4 State Quarterfinals
Portageville celebrates in front of the final scoreboard.
Portageville baseball advances to second consecutive Final Four with 8-4 win over West County in Class 3 Quarterfinals