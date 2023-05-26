Poplar Bluff’s Darius Graham wins Class 5 Boys High Jump State Championship
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Darius Graham earned a State Championship in High Jump at the Missouri Class 5 State Meet on Friday at Adkins Stadium.
Graham’s best jump of 2.09m was a personal best and also broke the Class 5 State Meet record.
“I feel like I put in the work all season to get to where I am,” Graham said. “Any day that you PR is a good day.”
