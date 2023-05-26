Heartland Votes

Paducah couple arrested on drug offenses

Carruthers(left) and Martinez-Brown(right) of Paducah, Ky. have been arrested on multiple drug charges.(McCracken County Sheriff’s Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Paducah couple early Thursday morning during the culmination of a month-long drug investigation.

During the month of May, the Sheriff’s Office Drug Division detectives began an investigation after receiving information that alleged that 42-year-old Jerick Carruthers of Paducah was selling drugs.

During the investigation, detectives were able to make multiple purchases from Carruthers, including Methamphetamine and Fentanyl. Detectives obtained search warrants for two different residences located in Paducah. Those warrants were executed around 6 a.m. on May 25.

At the first residence, detectives located and arrested Carruthers, as well as Laura Martinez-Brown, 35. A child was also located at the residence and given to a family member. At the second residence, detective located Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Cocaine, Marijuana, and money believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

Some of the drugs found at one of the residences were hidden in a wooded area. The seized drugs in this investigation have an estimated street value of more than $10,000.

Carruthers and Martinez-Brown were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. Carruthers’s trafficking offenses were enhanced since he has had numerous prior felony drug trafficking convictions in Kentucky.

Carruthers has been charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in Fentanyl 2nd Offense
  • Trafficking in Methamphetamine 2nd Offense
  • Possession of Cocaine 3rd Offense
  • Possession of Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone) 2nd Offense
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree
  • McCracken County Warrant for Trafficking in Fentanyl 2nd Offense
  • McCracken County Warrant for TWO COUNTS of Trafficking in Methamphetamine 2nd Offense

Martinez-Brown has been charged with the following:

  • Possession of Cocaine 1st Offense
  • Possession of Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone) 1st Offense
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree

