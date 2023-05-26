Heartland Votes

Noble Park to start pickleball courts project

Crews with PCC Sports will soon begin construction on pickleball courts at Noble Park in Paducah.
Crews with PCC Sports will soon begin construction on pickleball courts at Noble Park in Paducah.(MGN Online / saimad / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Pixabay / Pickel-Ball, Inc.)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews with PCC Sports will soon begin construction on pickleball courts at Noble Park in Paducah.

Starting mobilization on May 30, the project will include the construction of an an eight-court pickleball facility that includes fencing around the courts, lighting, shade structures, benches, and sidewalks. The courts will be built across from the Noble Park tennis courts and on the east side of the park’s inner roadway.

Paducah Mayor George Bray said he supports the addition of pickleball courts and that they will be a good addition to the community.

“The request to add pickleball courts was one of the first things that I heard from citizens when I was elected Mayor,” Bray said. “These high-quality courts will be an asset for the community as the sport of pickleball grows in popularity. Providing amenities such as these courts are elements that improve the quality of life for our citizens and make Paducah an attractive destination for tourists and tournament organizers.”

The project is expected to be completed in early August. During construction, crews will work to maintain the public’s access to the roadways inside Noble Park. Crews will be using the parking areas on the east side of the lake and near Shelter 1 for work vehicles.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old arrested on rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn charges
Jacob Jetton was arrested Thursday morning, May 25 on a warrant charging him with theft by...
Paducah man facing more charges for alleged illegitimate business dealings
A two-vehicle crash blocked the area of Freedom Corner on Broadway on Thursday afternoon, May 25.
2-vehicle crash blocked area of Freedom Corner on Broadway in Cape Girardeau
John Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still...
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I thought I was in Jurassic Park’

Latest News

A multi-vehicle crash blocked the Westbound lanes of Interstate 24 at the Marshall-Livingston...
I-24 Westbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash near Tennessee River Bridge
Members of area law enforcement converge on the Johnson EPS Building in response to an active...
Agencies engage in active shooter training held at UT Martin
Marion Police seized drugs and money in an arrest on Friday, May 26, at around 12:25 a.m.
More than 500 grams of cocaine and $1,000 seized in Marion arrest
Giant City State Park is hosting a nighttime hike with a full moon visible on Sunday, June 4...
Giant City hosting full moon hike