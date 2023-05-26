Noble Park to start pickleball courts project

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews with PCC Sports will soon begin construction on pickleball courts at Noble Park in Paducah.

Starting mobilization on May 30, the project will include the construction of an an eight-court pickleball facility that includes fencing around the courts, lighting, shade structures, benches, and sidewalks. The courts will be built across from the Noble Park tennis courts and on the east side of the park’s inner roadway.

Paducah Mayor George Bray said he supports the addition of pickleball courts and that they will be a good addition to the community.

“The request to add pickleball courts was one of the first things that I heard from citizens when I was elected Mayor,” Bray said. “These high-quality courts will be an asset for the community as the sport of pickleball grows in popularity. Providing amenities such as these courts are elements that improve the quality of life for our citizens and make Paducah an attractive destination for tourists and tournament organizers.”

The project is expected to be completed in early August. During construction, crews will work to maintain the public’s access to the roadways inside Noble Park. Crews will be using the parking areas on the east side of the lake and near Shelter 1 for work vehicles.

