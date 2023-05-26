More than 500 grams of cocaine and $1,000 seized in Marion arrest

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Marion Police seized drugs and money in an arrest on Friday, May 26, at around 12:25 a.m.

This came after a traffic stop that turned into a police search.

An officer stopped a car for a traffic violation, but as the officer exited his vehicle, the stopped car sped away.

They began a search with help from the Williamson County Deputies and Illinois State Police Troopers.

After coming to a fenced area containing three dumpsters, officers found a man lying in a dumpster.

They also found a backpack containing 505 grams of powder cocaine, 468 grams of illegal cannabis and $1,261.

The man in the dumpster, 35-year-old Corey D. Williams of Cairo, Ill., was taken into custody and taken to the Williamson County Jail.

He is being charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Cannabis-More than 100 Grams But Less Than 500 Grams and Resisting a Peace officer.

There were two other people in the vehicle who were not located and haven’t been identified.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.