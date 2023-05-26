Heartland Votes

Man pled guilty to second-degree murder of Malden man ahead of trial

Steven Michael Kirkwood, 38 of Malden, pled guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Ryan Lehnig.(Source: Malden Police Dept.)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A man accused of shooting and killing a Malden man in 2020 pled guilty to second-degree murder days before his trial was set to begin.

According to Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain, 38-year-old Steven M. Kirkwood, of Malden, pled guilty to the shooting death of Ryan Lehning at a party in Malden on August 22, 2020.

Jain said Kirkwood could face up to life in prison.

Kirwood’s sentencing is set for July 12.

Jain said Kirwood’s trial had been set for Tuesday, May 30.

