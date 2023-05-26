Heartland Votes

Man accused of child abuse, gun violations arrested in Caruthersville

A 36-year-old man accused of abuse or neglect of child was arrested in Caruthersville on...
A 36-year-old man accused of abuse or neglect of child was arrested in Caruthersville on Thursday.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 36-year-old man accused of abuse or neglect of child was arrested in Caruthersville on Thursday, May 25.

According to Caruthersville Police, the man is also accused of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm.

The accused is being held in the Pemiscot County Jail pending formal charges.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A two-vehicle crash blocked the area of Freedom Corner on Broadway on Thursday afternoon, May 25.
2-vehicle crash blocked area of Freedom Corner on Broadway in Cape Girardeau
John Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still...
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I thought I was in Jurassic Park’
Viewer Bethany Roberts sent us video of the suspect in a van driving through her yard on...
Suspect leads officers on chase from Dexter to Sikeston
Jacob Jetton was arrested Thursday morning, May 25 on a warrant charging him with theft by...
Paducah man facing more charges for alleged illegitimate business dealings

Latest News

An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old arrested on rape, sexually exploiting a minor, child porn charges
Paducah couple arrested on drug charges
Bicyclist hit, killed in Lyon County, Ky.
Sunscreen
Staying safe with sunscreen and screenings