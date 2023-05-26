Looks like a great Memorial Day Weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. After an perfect weather day on Friday, the weekend is looking very nice. For this evening we will see clear skies with a few passing clouds late. Temperatures will be falling into the 60s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 50s. Saturday will be partly cloudy. there is a slim chance for a shower mainly in our far southern counties. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

