Kennett baseball eliminated by John Burroughs in Class 4 State Quarterfinals

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Kennett’s quest for a third straight Final Four appearance came up just short.

The Indians, hosting the Class 4 Quarterfinals on Thursday, fell to No. 2 ranked John Burroughs 4-0.

Kennett’s offense never found a rhythm facing Bombers pitcher Bowen Brantingham. The Air Force signee threw a complete game allowing only one hit.

The Indians finish the season with a record of 22-9, their third consecutive campaign posting more than 20 wins.

