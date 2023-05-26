Heartland Votes

Illinois State Budget passes senate

WGEM Staff
May. 26, 2023
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) – The Illinois Senate passed a budget late Thursday night. Illinois lawmakers are one step closer to passing a State Budget.

The roughly $50 billion budget plan was brought to the Senate floor late Thursday night. It included $18 billion dollars going toward education and $19 billion dollars to human services.

While Republicans are usually left out of the process due to being in the minority, this year they were happy to be included in discussions. However, they say this budget does not address the needs of all Illinoisans.

“I genuinely appreciate the effort from the other side, I know leader Curran appreciates that, but when it came to the divergence of priorities, because we’re all sitting here to represent the people we represent, I can’t ask my caucus to vote for this budget,” said Senate Chapin Rose (R-IL).

“This budget does reflect our priorities. It reflects our shared priorities to move our state forward. It reflects our ability to invest in communities,” said Senate Elgie Sims (D-IL).

The budget passed on a vote of 34-22 and is now in the House of Representatives.

