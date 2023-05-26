Heartland Votes

I-24 Westbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash near Tennessee River Bridge

A multi-vehicle crash blocked the Westbound lanes of Interstate 24 at the Marshall-Livingston...
A multi-vehicle crash blocked the Westbound lanes of Interstate 24 at the Marshall-Livingston County Line in Kentucky.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A multi-vehicle crash blocked the Westbound lanes of Interstate 24 at the Marshall-Livingston County Line in Kentucky.

On May 26, the crash site was on the east side of the Tennessee River Bridge near the 30 mile marker. A helicopter was called to the site of the crash to transport injured passengers.

As of 3:40 p.m., the block has been cleared and all lanes have been reopened.

