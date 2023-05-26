Giant City hosting full moon hike

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Giant City State Park is offering a different way to enjoy a hike on one of the trails.

The park is hosting a nighttime hike with a full moon visible on Sunday, June 4 from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Interpretive guide Steve Gariepy will take hikers on a leisurely stroll along the 1/3 mile Devil’s Standtable trail.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

It is also weather dependent.

For more information and to register, call Giant City State Park at 618-457-4836.

