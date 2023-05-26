First Alert: Sunny & mild heading into Memorial Day weekend

(KFVS) - Sunny and dry conditions continue today and through the Memorial Day weekend.

Afternoon highs today will range from about 75 to 80 degrees.

Humidity will be low and there will be a light winds from the northeast.

The weekend is looking warmer with a few more clouds and a chance for an isolated light shower late Sunday into Monday.

Afternoon highs from Sunday through Memorial Day will be in the low to mid 80s.

Next will gradually become warmer and more humid.

Highs by late week look to be in the mid 80s to 90 degrees.

An isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible Thursday and Friday, but there is still no major weather system on the horizon.

