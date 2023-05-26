First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes

Memorial Day Weekend looking mainly dry, pleasant.....
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A sunny and pleasant end to the work week, as surface high pressure over the Great Lakes gives us northeast winds.  Highs today will be about 75 to 80,  with dew points falling into the 40s, so low relative humidity levels.  Another clear and relatively cool night for tonight, with lows in the 50s…even some 40s in valley locations.  Over the weekend the weather will remain relatively quiet and comfortable, with a little moisture bringing a few clouds and maybe an isolated light shower in from the east late Sunday into Monday. Highs from Saturday through Monday will be about 80 to 85.

As we go through next week the weather will become gradually warmer and more humid….but still no major weather systems on the horizon.  By late week temps and dew points may be high enough to support an isolated air mass thunderstorm or two….especially about Thursday and Friday.  Otherwise highs by late week look to be about 85 to 90,  just in time for June and the start of meteorological summer.

