Crews respond to serious 2-vehicle crash on William St. in Cape Girardeau

Emergency crews responded to a serious 2-vehicle crash on William Street at the Broadview intersection in Cape Girardeau on Friday morning, May 26.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on William Street in Cape Girardeau on Friday morning, May 26.

The crash happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of William St. and Broadview St.

At one time, eastbound traffic was diverted onto Broadview.

As of 8:30 a.m., traffic is moving slowly through the area, as officers continue to work the scene.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, one serious injury is being reported. An ambulance rushed them to a hospital.

An officer on the scene said it appears one of the vehicles ran a red light.

