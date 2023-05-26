Crews respond to serious 2-vehicle crash on William St. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on William Street in Cape Girardeau on Friday morning, May 26.

The crash happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of William St. and Broadview St.

At one time, eastbound traffic was diverted onto Broadview.

As of 8:30 a.m., traffic is moving slowly through the area, as officers continue to work the scene.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, one serious injury is being reported. An ambulance rushed them to a hospital.

An officer on the scene said it appears one of the vehicles ran a red light.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.