Crews respond to serious 2-vehicle crash on William St. in Cape Girardeau
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on William Street in Cape Girardeau on Friday morning, May 26.
The crash happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of William St. and Broadview St.
At one time, eastbound traffic was diverted onto Broadview.
As of 8:30 a.m., traffic is moving slowly through the area, as officers continue to work the scene.
According to Cape Girardeau Police, one serious injury is being reported. An ambulance rushed them to a hospital.
An officer on the scene said it appears one of the vehicles ran a red light.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.