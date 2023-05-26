Heartland Votes

Crash involving 2 semis blocking I-24 westbound in Lyon County

A crash involving two semis is blocking westbound I-24 in Lyon County.
A crash involving two semis is blocking westbound I-24 in Lyon County.(Source: Google Maps)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash involving two semi trucks is blocking the west bound lanes of Interstate 24 near the 46 mile marker in Lyon County.

This is south of Eddyville.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, I-24 westbound is expected to blocked through 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

I-24 westbound traffic is being detoured off at the KY 139 Princeton-Cadiz exit. Drivers will then follow KY 93 north to return to I-24 at the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton exit 45 interchange.

Drivers are urged to use caution on the detour route with the increased traffic.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A two-vehicle crash blocked the area of Freedom Corner on Broadway on Thursday afternoon, May 25.
2-vehicle crash blocked area of Freedom Corner on Broadway in Cape Girardeau
An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old arrested on rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn charges
Jacob Jetton was arrested Thursday morning, May 25 on a warrant charging him with theft by...
Paducah man facing more charges for alleged illegitimate business dealings
John Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still...
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I thought I was in Jurassic Park’

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Emergency crews responded to a serious 2-vehicle crash on William Street at the Broadview...
Crews respond to serious 2-vehicle crash on William St. in Cape Girardeau
A two-vehicle crash blocked the area of Freedom Corner on Broadway on Thursday afternoon, May 25.
2-vehicle crash blocked area of Freedom Corner on Broadway in Cape Girardeau
A deadly crash on KY-93 N involving a pickup and a bicycle is under investigation.
Deadly crash on KY-93 N. in Lyon Co. involving pickup, bicycle