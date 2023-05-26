Crash involving 2 semis blocking I-24 westbound in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash involving two semi trucks is blocking the west bound lanes of Interstate 24 near the 46 mile marker in Lyon County.

This is south of Eddyville.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, I-24 westbound is expected to blocked through 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

I-24 westbound traffic is being detoured off at the KY 139 Princeton-Cadiz exit. Drivers will then follow KY 93 north to return to I-24 at the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton exit 45 interchange.

Drivers are urged to use caution on the detour route with the increased traffic.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.