Zeigler man arrested in connection with stabbing

By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ZEIGLER, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with an overnight stabbing.

James A. Burkhamer, 20, of Zeigler, was arrested on an aggravated battery charge. He was taken to the Franklin County Jail.

According to Illinois State Police, they responded to a reported stabbing around 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, May 25 in the 100 block of School Street.

Troopers say the victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

According to ISP, there was no threat to the public.

