Work zone lane restriction removed along I-24 in Lyon County after sinkhole repaired

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has removed a work zone lane restriction along Interstate 24 eastbound in Kentucky where a sinkhole developed.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet had restricted I-24 Eastbound to one lane after a sinkhole developed around the 41 mile marker in Lyon County. However, the sinkhole was excavated on May 22.

Engineers attributed the sinkhole to a natural spring that eroded the soil over time. This created a void beneath the shoulder of the road, The hole was filled with concrete and a rocked drain was created to allow water from the spring to seep into a nearby ditch line.

The work zone lane restriction has been removed and traffic has returned to normal flow at the site of where the sinkhole was.

