SEMO Baseball eliminated in OVC Tournament by Eastern Illinois

The SEMO Baseball team was eliminated by Eastern Illinois in the Ohio Valley Conference...
The SEMO Baseball team was eliminated by Eastern Illinois in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament with a score of 7-6 Wednesday night at Mt. Dew Park in Marion, Ill.
By Todd Richards
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The SEMO Baseball team was eliminated by Eastern Illinois in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament with a score of 7-6 Wednesday night at Mt. Dew Park in Marion, Ill.

The Redhawks got a lead off homer in the 9th from Caleb Rodgers to close the gap to one run but could not get the tying run across the plate.

With the loss, SEMO ends the season with a 26-30 record and sees it’s streak end at two straight OVC Tournament titles.

