Heartland Votes

Ring Doorbell alerts woman to 2-year-old wandering alone in Middletown

A mother is facing child endangerment charges after Middletown police say her two-year-old was...
A mother is facing child endangerment charges after Middletown police say her two-year-old was found wandering around alone.
By Kendall Hyde
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother is facing child endangerment charges after Middletown police say her two-year-old was found wandering around alone.

The child was found around 5 a.m. on 17th Avenue when Leah Baxter’s Ring Doorbell alerted her to someone on her porch.

“My Ring camera goes off,” recalls Baxter. “For some reason, something told me to go look at it, and normally, I feel like it’s just a cat or car going by. But it was a little boy.”

The Ring Doorbell video shows the little boy walking toward Baxter’s door.

He never rings the doorbell but takes a look into the window and then begins walking away and almost falls down the stairs.

Baxter says she ran outside to get the two-year-old, who had nothing on but a pull-up diaper, and then called 911.

She says seeing a child walking around all alone like that broke her heart.

“My heart started pounding,” Baxter explained. “I was so nervous, like, ‘Oh my god, did they leave him or abandon him, or how did he get out?’ I’m just like, ‘he’s a whole baby.’”

Middletown police came and picked up the child.

While police say the boy’s mother was arrested, her identity has not been released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A two-vehicle crash blocked the area of Freedom Corner on Broadway on Thursday afternoon, May 25.
2-vehicle crash blocked area of Freedom Corner on Broadway in Cape Girardeau
John Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still...
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I thought I was in Jurassic Park’
Jacob Jetton was arrested Thursday morning, May 25 on a warrant charging him with theft by...
Paducah man facing more charges for alleged illegitimate business dealings
Viewer Bethany Roberts sent us video of the suspect in a van driving through her yard on...
Suspect leads officers on chase from Dexter to Sikeston

Latest News

A 36-year-old man accused of abuse or neglect of child was arrested in Caruthersville on...
Man accused of child abuse, gun violations arrested in Caruthersville
An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old arrested on rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn charges
Paducah couple arrested on drug charges
Bicyclist hit, killed in Lyon County, Ky.
Sunscreen
Staying safe with sunscreen and screenings