Paducah man facing more charges for alleged illegitimate business dealings

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man accused of illegitimate business dealings is facing charges in western Kentucky.

Jacob Jetton was arrested Thursday morning, May 25 on a warrant charging him with theft by deception over $1,000 (felony) and fraudulent use of a credit card over $1,000 (felony).

Jetton was previously arrested on May 9 and 10 in connection with an investigation into his pet cremation business.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, since his previous arrests, they learned Jetton was fraudulently charging previous customers additional unauthorized fees on their debit and credit cards.

The total for all of the unidentified charges was more than $1,000.

Jetton is also accused of selling a guitar for $1,400 to a customer of Jetton Music, which deputies say is an illegitimate business he was running alongside the pet cremation business. It was later found that the guitar was only valued at $300.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.

If you have any information on alleged illegitimate business dealings with Jetton pertaining to musical instruments, music lessons or pet cremation, you can contact Deputy Lindsey Miller at 270-444-4719 or lmiller@mccrackencountyky.gov.

